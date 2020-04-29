Firm diversifies into PPEs, says ready for task ahead
SEE ALSO: Munya on the spot over Kebs boss appointmentThe other lines of products are hospital bed sheets(SGS Test Report), scrub suit that is unisex and aprons. “We started looking at the medical PPEs line in the mid of March and with the experience we have had of 65 years, coupled with the high demand that is there. We then came up with this idea of manufacturing the PPEs, prepared our samples and took them to KEBS and got certified in the first week of April and started operations the second week,” said Rajesh Galot, executive director Manchester Outfitters Ltd, during an interview. Currently, the factory is producing 5,000 surgical gowns and the same number of units for isolation gowns, boot covers, shoe covers, 3,000 for scrub suits and 10,000 for hats, protection masks of type two and three filter layers, surgical masks, aprons and hospital beds sheets a day in a shift of eight hours with 350 workers.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The company, he said plans to adjust the production capacity as per the future demand. The masks, he said are also being sold on wholesale and retail with one box packet that contains 50 pieces of surgical masks at Sh2,000 for wholesale and retail while the protective masks that has 25 pieces per packet goes for Sh104 for two and three filter layers.
SEE ALSO: Regulators failing in consumer protectionThe company is already exporting the PPEs to East and Central African countries.
