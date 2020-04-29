At home and want to learn more about entrepreneurship?

The Covid-19 pandemic may have you indoors a lot more now. Rather than sit on our hands, here are resources to sharpen your skills, ensure you manage your money and keep abreast of things in the business world.Mobile apps increase your customer’s loyalty as you communicate with them directly through promotions, in-app purchases and notifications. In this TV show, successful entrepreneurs guide business owners, including startups, on the creation of apps. They also teach them how to go about looking for funding and scaling of their businesses. The show is filled with experts from different fields, thus, you get to learn and understand how the various featured moguls run their businesses.

This show’s plot will appeal to your entrepreneurial side. Silicon Valley shows you the challenges that young, bright entrepreneurs, despite having a game-changing product, go through as they try to make an impact in a competitive environment. The cast includes Kumal Nanjiani, TJ Miller and Thomas Middleditch.

This documentary narrates the story of GovWorks, a promising startup that failed due to power struggles and mismanagement during the dotcom bubble. It will provide you with insight on the rise and fall of internet companies during that era.

How does a travelling milkshake mixer salesman take reigns of and transform a fast food restaurant chain into a global franchise? Watch The Founder, a biopic, and learn how Ray Kroc (a controversial but inspiring man), transformed McDonalds into the most successful fast food company in the world.This podcast teaches you how to grow your business’ social media presence. The host, Michael Stelzner, explores various social media tools and interviews social media experts. You can learn more from fellow small business owners, who’ve found success through social media that are featured on the show.

If you don’t have an hour to watch a podcast, then Marketing over Coffee will fit your entrepreneurial needs. With each episode running for about 20 minutes, this podcast teaches you about marketing your business. It covers topics such as email and offline marketing, and Search Engine Optimisation. The podcast is hosted by Christopher Pen and John Wall.Listen to So Money if you want to learn how to manage your money, or how other business owners learned to manage theirs. Farnoosh Tarabi brings on guests, such as Tim Gunn and Jillian Michaels, who share personal stories on money matters. Her goal is to ensure that other business owners don’t go through hardships that her guests had to learn the hard way.

Lessons taught on this podcast are wide-ranging; whether you’re interested in growing your business, investing in new asset classes, or would just like to learn more about a particular industry. The host, Barry Ritholtz, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, discusses investing and financial markets with industry heads.When it comes to salesmanship, we aren’t trying to re-invent the wheel. Through Hafid’s story, Og Mandino reveals secrets that will make you a better salesperson. The book, through the poor camel boy’s story, serves as a guide to a philosophy of salesmanship and success.Dave Ramsey educates you on how to build your money muscles. The book offers you a game plan to make over your money habits. It teaches you how to sniff out money myths a mile away. Readers also learn how to develop a nest egg for emergencies and retirement. “If you will live like no one else, later you can “live” like no one else,” Ramsey assures.This timeless, inspirational classic reveals the secrets of the ancients that’ll guide you on your journey to personal wealth. The stories from ancient Babylon will teach you about financial planning and thrift. It will educate you on how to keep your money, and make more.Start planning your retirement now. Chris Hogan teaches you how to stop living from paycheck to paycheck and start working on a viable retirement plan. With clear investing concepts and strategies, he educates and empowers you to make your own investing decisions, set reasonable expectations for your family, and build a team of experts. If you’re not one to read books, get the audiobooks.This isn’t your typical business channel. It might not teach you about cold hard strategies, or logistics planning, but the guests will educate you on how to manage your time and fuel your success. Marie Forleo, a life coach who’s been featured in Forbes, The New York Times and Fast Company, will help you realise your greatest potential and give you tools to change the world around you. Behind the Brand If your focus is how the business came to be, and not just the finished product, this channel gives you the stories behind the successes. It offers you a peek into the minds of successful entrepreneurs and innovators and their lifestyles.In the world of online search, Google decides who gets seen, and this channel gives you an insider look at what the company’s thought leaders have to say. Most of their content may be human interest, but they also cover topics such as online branding and tips for taking photos for your business listing.The channel’s mission is to inspire the next generation of leaders. It has intriguing content from across the globe. It has fascinating behind the scenes videos that cover companies’ past, present and projected futures, an animated series and videos on titans of the revolution industry.

