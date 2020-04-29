International tourists push earnings, transport up
SEE ALSO: Governor Sonko: I’m still in controlJomo Kenyatta International airport recorded 1.9 per cent growth in tourist arrivals from 1.403 million in 2018 to 1.430 million last year, while Moi International Airport Mombasa saw international arrivals contract by 17.3 per cent from 138,000 2018 to 114,100 in 2019. Transport expansion And with the reduction in international oil prices, growth in tourism and general expansion in all modes of transport saw the value output in transport and storage sector increase by 12.1 per cent last year from Sh1.2 billion in 2018 to Sh1.3 billion.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) freight services, which was launched in 2018, posted and improved performance compared to the commuter service that was launched six months earlier. Revenue earned from SGR freight transport increased almost three-fold from Sh4.09 billion in 2018 to Sh11.8 billion in 2019. While the volume of freight transported through the SGR increased by 43.5 per cent to 4,159 tonnes, passenger journeys via the railway dropped by four per cent, from 1.6 million in 2018 to 1.5 million in 2019 although revenue earned by the commuter service increased by 6.6 per cent.
SEE ALSO: Mandera leaders call for tighter securityAt the Mombasa port, total cargo throughput increased by 11.3 per cent from 30.9 million tonnes in 2018 to 34.4 million tonnes last year.
