Stanbic to donate 192 ventilators

Stanbic Bank Kenya will donate 192 ventilators worth Sh134 million to help save lives of coronavirus patients. The bank’s charity foundation has partnered with Base Titanium, Centum, Gulf Power, Valar Frontier and Africapractice in the initiative and they have already procured the ventilators and will be handing them over to the Ministry of Health, said a statement from Chief Executive Charles Mudiwa. With the pandemic suppressing economies and inability to source crucial materials from abroad, Kenyan manufacturers have been tasked with modifying equipment that will help wage war against the disease.

“When abled stakeholders come together, we can achieve a lot and help flatten the curve. The fight against the coronavirus is a task that requires us to pull our resources together to ensure that Kenya can come out of this situation stronger and more resilient,” said Mr Mudiwa. “At Stanbic Bank we believe that Kenya is our home and we must therefore always play our part in driving her growth.” Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe lauded the donors and said the ventilators will go a long way in helping the government mitigate the effects of the coronavirus.

As the country grapples with the Covid-19 menace, firms in the private sector have come together to contribute in a bid to save the situation.

