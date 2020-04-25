Firm to step up production of hand sanitisers, soap

Menengai Oil Refineries Limited (MORL) has announced plans to step up production of soap and hand sanitisers to ensure that there is enough to supply the whole country during this trying period of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.The company made the announcement during a visit by Nakuru County Governor Lee Kinyanjui. It donated cartons of cream bar soap, Kibuyu bar soap, vegetable oil and Somo cooking oil to the governor for issuance to the less fortunate during this difficult period. The General Manager Nishil Sanghrajka gave assurance of the company's commitment to continue lending a helping hand. "We heed the call by the government to come forward as corporate to support with the fight against the coronavirus. We will continue to stand at the forefront to help those in need, which is our current focus now,'' he said.

The governor, Lee Kinyanjui acknowledged Menengai Oil Refineries coming forward during this period as it is very critical. He called up the members of the public to corporate with the government to ensure normal life resumes. He called on the members of the public to abide by the regulations put in place by the Ministry of Health.

