Uhuru unveils additional relief programme
SEE ALSO: Governor Sonko: I’m still in control“To demonstrate the principles of this approach — the making of face-masks will be undertaken by 4,048 tailors residing in those settlements. For their neighbourhoods, they will make up to 250,000 masks per day. This intervention stimulates the local economy while advancing our war against the coronavirus,” he said. The project will be rolled out in phases to ensure that those being employed work under proper health standards and protocols that limit the risk of infection. The government is also undertaking steps towards post-coronavirus economic recovery plan. He disclosed that government shall activate micro, small and medium enterprises across the country to manufacture basic medical equipment and supplies for domestic use and export.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The initiative shall be nested under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda and will utilise Sh1.5 Billion. “The Jua-Kali Sector shall take centre-stage in production, while leveraging our Technical Vocational Education Training Centres and the Constituency Industrial Development Centres.” So far, Kenya has tested over seventeen thousand samples (17,492) and are proceeding with mass targeted testing. The progresss is guiding policy decisions
SEE ALSO: Mandera leaders call for tighter security“We will allow a few restaurants and eateries that show the highest levels of health regulation compliance, and the ability to arrange for employee testing, to undertake minimal operations while maintaining measures that mitigate against the spread of the coronavirus.”
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.