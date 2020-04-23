Selling fake masks and sanitizers will attract hefty penalties
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Another set of 1,650 unbranded masks approximately valued Sh495, 000 were also confiscated within Nairobi. Halake said they are strengthening vigilance, through a multi-agency approach to secure the consumption of Kenyans in combating Covid-19. “This being a sensitive matter of national interest, we are working the likes of Pharmacies and Poisons Board and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) to ensure quality of the products on the market,” he added. The public is warned to check four main items of quality in verifying the authenticity of the products. “Check for packaging. Any regular user of a product knows the product package and appearance. Also check for the consumer experience; things like texture, feel, tastes and viscosity. If you feel the experience is different, that is a red flag for a fake product,” he advised. “On pricing, do not fall for seemingly cheap products. Go for the standard prices. Also check for labelling and description of the ingredients.” On cloth masks, he encouraged those sewing and producers to register their trademarks and other copyrights to secure their patents, as that would be the only way to ensure originality when doing market surveillance. [email protected]
