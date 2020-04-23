Over 200 tailors to get jobs to mass produce masks

Mathira Constituency is hiring 200 tailors to make masks to combat coronavirus in the region.Area MP Rigathi Gachagua said the tailors will be based at Mathira Technical and Vocational College and will work in three shifts until every resident in the area gets a free mask. “We want to support the government's efforts to combat Covid-19 under the National Government Constituencies Development Fund using the emergency kitty. We are in the process of procuring industrial sewing machines and accessories for the task,” said Gachagua. The tailors will be required work in eight-hour shifts every day.

The government has made wearing of masks mandatory with penalties of Sh20,000 or six months’ imprisonment to those who fail to comply. “Unfortunately many of my constituents are unable to acquire masks of the recommended standards because they are struggling to feed their families, which is why we are working to produce masks for each resident in the constituency,” he said. Economic stimulus

The project is also expected to be an economic stimulus programme by providing employment for hundreds of tailors. “Once the mass production of masks is completed, they shall be distributed door to door. We are asking all qualified tailors to apply to the principal of the college,” said Gachagua.

According to the MP, the government should focus on feeding Kenyans who had complied with the stay-at-home directive because they had lost their sources of income. “Kenyans need more than updates on the disease. The Ministry of Agriculture should be outlining a strategy for feeding the country during and after the pandemic,” he said. After the pandemic, the sewing machines will remain at the college's tailoring department for training and making uniforms for schools in the area.

