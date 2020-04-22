Covid-19 Fund hits Sh1.2b as credit bank donates Sh3m

Credit Bank CEO Betty Korir

Credit Bank has joined a growing list of corporates making an impact during the COVID-19 pandemicOn Tuesday the lender said it had contributed Sh3 million funding into the Kenya COVID -19 Emergency Response Project that was set up recently to gather resources to fighting the spread and impact of the virus. The principal objective of the Fund created by President Uhuru on April 1 is to mobilise resources for an emergency response towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far the fund has been able to raise in terms of cash Sh917,768,950.00, food and non-food items worth Sh370,300,000.00 bringing the total contribution to Sh1,288,068,950.00 “The COVID-19 pandemic is primarily a health crisis and a human tragedy, but it also has far-reaching economic disruptions. It is already disrupting millions of people’s livelihoods, impacting on households and small and informal businesses hence Credit Bank is glad to be part of the private sector and development institutions that are expanding efforts to safeguard economies, livelihoods and health needs across Kenya," said Credit Bank CEO Betty Korir. Other immediate priorities of the Fund are to support the government’s efforts in the supply of medical facilities, equipment and provision of basic needs towards vulnerable communities. The bank this week announced the launch of a Clearing Solution for its Corporate Clients due to restricted movements, which enables their clients to bank cheques at their premises hence meeting their banking needs on-demand. The solution allows clients to achieve a higher Straight-Through-Processing, real-time visibility and higher levels of efficiency from payment initiation through to back-end processing.

The institution has also urged its clientele to observe social distancing and sanitization in all their branches should they visit, alternatively Credit Bank has offered digital platform solutions that allow them to continue transacting as we observe social distancing and to support the fight against the pandemic.

