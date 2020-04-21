Developing countries unlock key industries to safeguard jobs
SEE ALSO: South Africa confirms first case of coronavirusMass unemployment “What’s clear is that lockdowns can’t go on forever and they’re having to strike a balance between safety and productivity,” said Mr Gopaldas. South Africa announced on Thursday it will allow mines to operate at 50 per cent capacity during its lockdown, allowing workers to be called back gradually. Mining contributed 360.9 billion rand (Sh2.1 trillion), around seven per cent of GDP, to the economy in 2019. Amid mass unemployment, it provides more than 450,000 jobs.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Getting mines back to full production will take weeks, said Jacques Nel, of research firm NKC African Economics. But opening them early is essential. “Some countries are going to recover quicker than others, so you have to position yourself as one of the more attractive ones when this blows over,” he said.
SEE ALSO: Liverpool put child mascots on hold over coronavirus fearsOther governments are making similar calculations, generally favouring large employers or generators of crucial foreign exchange. JPMorgan calculates that emerging market FX reserves fell by more than $190 billion (Sh20.1 trillion) in March. “They won’t be able to borrow anymore,” said Wayne Camard, an ex-IMF official in Africa and Latin America who now heads the Camard Group, a business intelligence consultancy. “Mining and agricultural commodities are the main foreign exchange earners for a lot of developing countries.” International markets Investors pulled a record $83.3 billion (Sh8.8 trillion) from emerging market stocks and bonds in March. At the same time, borrowing costs have soared, making it effectively impossible for many countries to raise funds on international capital markets.
SEE ALSO: Samsung suspends smartphone factory againMalaysia has allowed its palm oil industry - the world’s second-biggest - to operate during a six-week lockdown. Its electronics industry, which produces nearly eight per cent of the world’s semiconductors, is running on a third of its normal workforce. Colombia, the world’s fifth-biggest coal exporter, allowed coal producer Drummond to partially restart on April 9. Coal is Colombia’s second-largest source of foreign exchange, and royalties paid by coal firms are “fundamental” to coping with the health emergency and reviving the economy, the energy ministry told Reuters. Governments that cannot afford to replace workers’ lost incomes are under pressure to reopen labour-intensive sectors. Pakistan on Tuesday extended its lockdown by two weeks but said some industries, starting with construction, would reopen in phases. “If the construction sector can be stimulated in these testing times, it can prove to be an important shock absorber,” said Sakib Sherani, chief executive of Islamabad research firm Macro Economic Insights.
SEE ALSO: 'This is not a drill': WHO urges world to take virus more seriously
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.