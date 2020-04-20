COVID-19: 150 million jobs in Africa at risk
Some industries, like print media which have been in steady decline, might see an accelerated decline leading to further job losses, since most people are turning to online websites for daily news and updates. In the report, McKinsey suggests that major additional stimulus may be required to mitigate damage to economies and livelihoods. African countries have so far announced stimulus packages of 1 to 1.5 percent of GDP, but this won't be enough, according to McKinsey. African countries could still be left with a gap of five percentage points of GDP growth to return to pre-crisis levels and one to two percentage points to avoid an economic contraction given that the COVID-19 crisis could contract their GDP by between three and eight percentage points. So just how should the stimulus packages look like and what should they prioritise? The packages should typically have these three objectives in mind: In order to return to the pre-crisis economic levels, the report suggests that Governments should ensure that there is availability of basic incomes and essential products and services to individuals and households in need. African governments should also safeguard small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) and the jobs of the people who work for them. Supporting individuals and households by ensuring some form of basic income is also key to ensure that the most vulnerable citizens are able to have a way of life. President Uhuru Kenyatta announced 4 days ago that the government has released Sh8.5 billion to elderly persons and Sh500 million that was in arrears has been released to persons with severe disabilities. "The national government has also released an additional Sh5 billion to counties to cushion vulnerable Kenyans. Piloting of the fund will be done in Nairobi," he added. To further protect vulnerable Kenyans, the president said needy households have already been identified in Nairobi and will receive the weekly covid-19 stipend. The piloting of the programme started last week in Nairobi. The number of recorded COVID-19 cases in Africa, stands at just over 21,000 as at April 19th, with 1,080 reported deaths. This number is still relatively small, but it is growing fast and many experts are warning for African countries to prepare for a much larger number.
