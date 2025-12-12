President Mahama: Time for Africa to unite

Ghanaian President John Mahama recieved by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi ahead of Jamuhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium. [PCS]

Ghanaian President John Mahama has urged African nations to boost intra-continental trade and build their economic autonomy.

Speaking as chief guest during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium, Mahama decried what he described as unfair treatment of African countries in global affairs.

“We must increase trade among ourselves,” he said.

“Our forefathers won us political independence; it is the responsibility of the current generation of African leadership to win economic independence and prosperity for our people,” he added.

The Ghanaian Head of State said Africa continues to operate in a global system “rigged” against it, one that casts the continent as a supplier of raw materials and an importer of finished goods.

“The time has come for us to add value to our exports, to claim a fair share of our natural resources, to provide transparent and accountable leadership, and to unleash the creativity and energies of our young people,” he said.

Haiti peacekeeping

He lauded Kenya for its peacekeeping mission in Haiti and called for stronger Pan-African solidarity with people of African descent worldwide.

He also revealed that Ghana will send troops to Jamaica to support recovery efforts following the destruction caused by Hurricane Melissa.

“I wish to express the sincerest appreciation of the people of Ghana to the people of Kenya for your timely interventions in Haiti to bring relief to them,” he said.

Mahama also paid tribute to the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, calling him a distinguished statesman.