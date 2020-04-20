Women Reps get Sh24 million to fight Covid-19 in Counties

Women reps in the country’s 47 counties have been given Sh24,534,000 from the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) to fight Covid-19 in their turfs.Each woman rep got Sh522,000 to buy sanitisers, soap and masks to be distributed to the vulnerable. The cash is also meant to buy relief food to be distributed to vulnerable communities. Kisumu Woman rep Rosa Buyu, her Homa Bay counterpart Gladys Wanga, Kisii’s Janet Ong'era and Nyamira’s Jerusha Momanyi confirmed they have received the money. “All women reps received a flat amount of Sh522,000,” said Buyu. Siaya Woman Rep Christine Ombaka also confirmed receiving the money. Some of them claimed the money was too little compared to the targeted population.

Ms Buyu said she donated 3,500 litres of sanitisers in partnership with Kibos Sugar Company. Ms Wanga said she had used part of the money to help the youth trained by National Iindustrial Training Authority make 20,000 masks. Ms Ongera, on her part, said she would spend Sh1.5 million to buy sanitisers, handwash equipment, and face masks targeting boda boda riders in the area. Ms Momanyi said they had already spent all the money. “It is impossible to cover everyone in this programmne. So far, we are targeting small traders, tea collection centres and boda boda riders,” she said. Migori rep Pamela Odhiambo distributed free water tanks and antiseptic soaps to the locals.

