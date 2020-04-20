Women Reps get Sh24 million to fight Covid-19 in Counties
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Ms Buyu said she donated 3,500 litres of sanitisers in partnership with Kibos Sugar Company. Ms Wanga said she had used part of the money to help the youth trained by National Iindustrial Training Authority make 20,000 masks. Ms Ongera, on her part, said she would spend Sh1.5 million to buy sanitisers, handwash equipment, and face masks targeting boda boda riders in the area. Ms Momanyi said they had already spent all the money. “It is impossible to cover everyone in this programmne. So far, we are targeting small traders, tea collection centres and boda boda riders,” she said. Migori rep Pamela Odhiambo distributed free water tanks and antiseptic soaps to the locals.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.