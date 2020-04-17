Kenya Airways Dreamliners now cargo carriers
"Kenya Airways this morning dispatched a cargo flight operated by our Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger aircraft from Nairobi to London loaded with 40,000kgs of fresh produce," said the national carrier in a statement. "This is part of the innovative initiatives we have embarked on by converting four wide-body passenger aircraft to fit our cargo operations in order to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on operations." KQ said yesterday's flight was in addition to that of another Dreamliner that flew to Johannesburg on Sunday with medical supplies and other essential items.
The airline, whose workers were forced to take pay cuts of up to 75 per cent due to the pandemic, said there was a demand for cargo aircraft across the world, adding that it would continue to play its part by keeping essential supplies moving.
