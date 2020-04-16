Lawmaker lauds CBK move on credit bureau fee

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaurahas praised the government for scrapping Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) fee for first-time job-seekers, three years after he tabled a similar request in Parliament. The MP termed the move progressive, noting that it will benefit millions of youths who are locked out of jobs for lacking CRB clearance certificates. Last week, Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge published the new regulations, effectively unlocking a hurdle that had seen many jobless youth turned away by prospective employers. “First time CRB clearance certificates will be provided by CRB at no charge. This is particularly beneficial to Kenyan youth and graduates who are seeking employment,” stated the regulations. The CBK governor also stopped the blacklisting of borrowers owing less than Sh1,000 to various lenders and the de-listing of those who had been placed on the CRB register for such amounts. Mwaura wondered how jobless youth were expected to pay clearance fee.

“The new regulations will help the youth because they will not have to pay money...," he said.

