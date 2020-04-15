Sure-fire ways to multiply sales in a competitive market

Jerry Jalliwalla

Jerry Jalliwalla, a digital marketing expert, has specialised in a marketing strategy called funneling. The idea is that, like a funnel, marketers cast a broad net to capture as many leads as possible, and then slowly nurture prospective customers through the purchasing decision, narrowing down these candidates in each stage of the funnel. Jerry has become a successful businessman using this strategy. He explains how.1.CREATE A BUZZ AROUND YOUR BUSINESS AND PRODUCT In my model, the first step is attraction. You need to be able to attract your ideal customer. If you can do that in any business, that is the first step to being successful. Some people have an Instagram business. The same thing applies to them. They still need to attract their audience, which is online. They do that by posting pictures of their products and basically posting organically. That also has the same effect as having a shop in town. Because if you don’t have a following, your traffic is lower, so your exposure is lower and you are attracting less people therefore less people will know, like and trust you. The way to get around that is by advertising. Bigger companies do it through billboards, TV, radio, magazines, newspapers. The larger companies are spending money online. All that buzz creates awareness, which is an attraction of your ideal audience. 2. DON’T LOSE A SALE The way to lose a sale. A customer walks into your shoe shop, takes a look around, you say hello and they say hello back and then they walk out. Or a potential customer views your products online. They even click ‘like’ on the page. But you don’t know how to contact them because you don’t know who they are. It is just another day on Instagram after all. If they did not buy anything, how will you sell to them tomorrow? You don’t know who they are. They walked into your shop (or online pages) and left, so there is no way of continuing that relationship.

Yes, you attracted the right kind of customer, engaged with them but then you lost the sale because they walked out. So how do you not lose a sale? Read on. 3.LIKE BEES TO POLLEN, CAPTURE THEM Capturing refers to getting the details of a person or prospect, their name and phone number. So, if I attract you into my shoe shop, I will engage you and say hello, then I will take it a step further and say, “Madam, I see you are interested in these blue shoes. Would you like to see similar shoes in the other colours we have in stock?” She says that she would like that, and as you get them, you will ask for her phone number, to send her pictures of the new stock you are receiving soon. Whether she buys today or not, you have closed a sale. Because I know there is a chance I can sell to you tomorrow. It works the same way online. Ask for contacts and send them pictures of the product on WhatsApp. Many sales have been made this way. 4. NURTURE YOUR PROSPECTS Nurturing is calling them and saying, “Hey! You came into my shop yesterday. I said that I would send you pictures. Do you mind if I send you those pictures now?” When they agree, put the phone down and send the pictures. Two days later, follow up on WhatsApp or on message: “Hey, I sent you the pictures. What colour did you like and what size are you?” I will be making note of all that information on my database. Now I have all your information. Now I know what size you are, what colours you like, so if you saw blue shoes in my shop and I see that you like green shoes when I sent you the messages, now I will send you pictures of green handbags to match, or a green top. A complete outfit. I have gone from selling you green shoes, and if you bought them, meaning I already know even your dress size, we are onto the fifth stage. 5. VENTURE OUT If you closed the sale on the shoes, it is time to upsell and cross-sell. Upselling means, “Hey, you just bought these green shoes. Do you want a green dress to go with it? It is such a unique design and I only have three pieces.” You may get lucky, and they may say, “That is amazing! I have this party on Sunday. What size is it?” “Well I have it in your size, that is why I’m calling you.” You know her dress size because you got it in the previous conversation you had. So guess who she will be calling when she needs shoes or new unique dresses? In a busy world where convenience in everything, you may just become her personal stylist. In these steps, you have created a relationship with your customer. And because you now have a relationship, price does not matter. 6. SMART PERK You don’t end it there. After working with her for a couple of months, I will ask her if I can record her experience working with me. To use as a testimonial. She will be flattered by the request and you will record a short video or get a written testimonial. Then you can ask which of her top five people in her circle would like the same service. If she shares the contacts, you will start the process all over again with them. And get a testimonial and so the cycle continues. I take my attraction to those five people and say, “Hey, so and so gave me your number and I have been doing this for her. I thought you should see this video that we recorded and these are the five dresses I have dressed her in in the last five weeks. What’s your name?” Capture. Nurture. |What do you like? What shoe size are you? What dress size are you? You are now selling to the second customer, get a testimonial from them, get the top five people from their circle. Repeat, on and on. HOW IT WORKS This system pretty much works like Google maps: This is where I am, this is where I want to go and you learn the route that you need to take to skip all the traffic, avoid all competitors and get there the fastest.

