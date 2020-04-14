CBK spares defaulters from unregulated digital lenders
"Consequently, loans that fall in arrears from April 1 to September 30, 2020, will not lead to the "blacklisting" of the borrower on the CRBs. This is one of the emergency measures that were announced on March 25, 2020, in light of the exceptional circumstances from the Coronavirus pandemic and aiming to shield borrowers from the adverse impact." In the same statement, CBK also announced other revised regulations and reforms that have been developed through a consultative process since 2018, and are intended to "strengthen Kenya's Credit Information Sharing System (CIS) that has been operational since 2010." The reforms include a minimum threshold of negative credit information that should be submitted to lenders, which has been set to Sh1,000. Borrower's information regarding non- performing loans of less than Sh1,000 will therefore not be submitted to CRBs, and borrowers that were previously "blacklisted" only for amounts less than Sh1,000 will be "delisted." First-time CRB clearance certificates will also be provided by CRBs at no charge, unlike in the recent past where it would cost Sh2200 to get the clearance certificate. This will particularly be beneficial to Kenyan youth and graduates who are seeking employment. SACCO societies regulated by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) have also now been included as authorized subscribers of credit data to CRBs. These SACCOs will now submit borrowers' information to CRBs and also receive credit reports directly from them.
