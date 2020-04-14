EPRA cuts petrol, kerosene price by Sh18
SEE ALSO: Cooking gas dealers upstage multinationals in market shareIt now means that consumers in Mombasa will pay Sh90.40 for a litre of petrol and Sh95.09 for diesel while Kerosene will retail at Sh74.82. In Nairobi, petrol, diesel and kerosene will start retailing at Sh92.87, Sh97.56 and Sh77.28 per litre respectively.
SEE ALSO: Kenyans to pay more as fuel prices go up in latest reviewThe news is likely to boost morale in the transport industry following new government rules. To avoid spread of coronavirus busses, matatus, boda boda and tuk tuk operators have been forced to reduce the number of passengers they carry at a go posing a challenge to the sector earnings. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe last month ordered 14-seater matatus to carry a maximum of eight passengers to curb the spread of coronavirus disease that has claimed thousands of lives globally. Twenty-five seater buses will carry 15 passengers as the country tries to arrest the infection cases. Vehicles that carry more than 30 should carry a 60 per cent less.
