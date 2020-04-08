Nyeri traders pave way for railway station

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and Infrastructure CEC Muthui Kariuki at the Chaka Market where traders have relocated their stalls to pave way for the construction of a railway station along the Nyeri-Nanyuki railway line. [Lydiah Nyawira, Standard]

At least 600 traders at the Chaka open air market in Nyeri County have been temporarily relocated.The move is aimed at paving way for the revival of the railway station along the 174-kilometre Nairobi Nanyuki railway line. Kenya Railways has been rehabilitating the railway line, which will cut across six counties, at a cost of Sh3 billion. During a visit to the market, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga said the traders had been relocated as they await completion of the new spacious Chaka market.

SEE ALSO: Nyeri Deputy Speaker charged with assault, malicious damage

“We are facilitating the temporary relocation of the traders not just for the construction of the railway station, but also to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 through social distancing,” he said. He noted the new market, which is being constructed by the national government, is expected to be completed by June this year.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

“The traders will move permanently into the new market once the first phase is complete,” Mr Kahiga told the traders. Kahiga welcomed the rehabilitation of the railway line, noting the move would create jobs for the local traders and ease transportation of goods across counties.

SEE ALSO: Police arrest five suspects, recover stolen items worth Sh1.5 million

Last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta conducted an impromptu inspection of the ongoing railway rehabilitation works accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces General Samson Mwathethe and area MP Kanini Kega. During his visit to Chaka, the president said the railway would make it possible for the traders to transport goods across the region. “This railway will facilitate your travel and transport your goods to any place across the country,” President Kenyatta stated. He noted the market would provide a conducive working environment for the traders and would be expanded during the second phase of construction.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.