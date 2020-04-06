Extend deadline for trade licences, county Government told

Machakos County Government has been urged to extend the deadline for payment of trade licences for at least three months to give relief to traders whose businesses have been crippled due to coronavirus pandemic.Two leaders from the area, Geofrey Kamulu (MCA Upper Kaewa) and chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the county, Jospeh Kithu, said many traders were not making ends meet since their businesses have been closed down and those operating were not making any profits. ''In this case we are now pleading with the governor and his government to consider extending deadline for payment of trade licences for the next three months or so,'' said the two, separately.

Mr Kamulu spoke in his ward where he distributed fitted jerrycans, soaps and sanitisers to the local markets for residents to wash their hands. He advised residents to ensure they comply with the Ministry of Health directives for the prevention of the dreaded virus. ''You should also not interact with any stranger and instead report to authorities for necessary action,'' he added.

He cautioned local village groups who normally meet regularly for table banking not to do so for their own safety.

Mr Kithu welcomed the governor's directive of lifting a ban on tuk tuk and boda boda operators, saying it was a big relief for the youths who had been adversely affected by the move. He, however, advised the operators to abide by the laid down rules by the county government to avoid future collision that may lead to closure of their businesses again. The chairman at the same time pleaded with landlords to offer rent cuts for their tenants during these difficult times.

