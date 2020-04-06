KPCU to start disbursing coffee funds, Munya
He noted that the new re-structuring at the union was being informed by the need to revitalise and turn the coffee sector around. "This will ensure farmers get a fair share from coffee contribution to the coffee value chain," said Munya. The fund, he noted, will give loans to farmers affiliated to various co-operatives at an interest rate of three per cent.
The government, he further said, was supporting farmers to access affordable inputs after negotiating prices of fertiliser down from Sh2,800 to Sh2,300 per 50kg bag of DAP. "The union has signed an MoU with Kenya National Trading Corporation to distribute fertilisers to farmers," the CS stated.
The national government, Munya added, will soon embark on refurbishing all factories, cooperatives and new KPCU. "Ongoing reforms in coffee will continue," the CS told farmers. Munya said coffee farming will be affected by the Covid-19 crisis, but urged farmers not to lose hope.
