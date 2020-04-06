KPC joins coronavirus fight

Kenya Pipeline Company has joined the fight against the spread of coronavirus.Managing Director Macharia Irungu said they had produced and dispatched free hand sanitisers to the counties from 185,000 litres of ethanol-blended from the initial 600,000 litres provided by different State agencies. “We usually do not produce hand sanitisers, but were able to flexibly and quickly adapt our facilities to be able to respond to this urgent need,” said Dr Irungu.

