Father heads back to his rural home as the coronavirus spreads
SEE ALSO: China virus cases spike, 17 new infections reportedBut thousands of people have been packing their bags and heading back to their villages, hoping to outrun the infection. Omollo joined them last week, making the eight-hour journey back to Kisumu on a bus kept half empty to obey new social distancing rules. His employer, a Christian charity, had initially told him to work from home in Nairobi. “The nature of my work is really one that you can’t do at home... I deal with groups,” he said.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Then he was asked to use up his annual leave allotment, which runs out at the end of April. He is not sure what will happen after that and if or when he might return. In the meantime, he is keeping himself busy setting up a kitchen garden and helping out around the house.
SEE ALSO: China confirms virus spreading between humansHe has also started conducting church services from his home, with his family as the congregation. On Sunday, Omollo held up a bible in front of an animal-print sofa in the living room, as afternoon light flooded in through orange curtains. His wife and daughter sang as his 13-year-old son played the keyboard. “Us who are born again, we do not have to fear,” he told them.
