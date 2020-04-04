French doctor apologises for suggesting COVID-19 treatment be tested in Africa
"We try things because we know that they are highly exposed and they don't protect themselves," he said. Camille Locht, the research director from France's Inserm, responded: "You are right. And by the way, we are in the process of thinking in parallel about a study in Africa ... That doesn't prevent us, in parallel, from also thinking about a study in Europe and in Australia." The comments triggered outrage on social media.
"Africa isn't a testing lab," retired Ivory Coast soccer star, Didier Drogba, wrote on Twitter. "I would like to vividly denounce those demeaning, false and most of all deeply racist words." A Moroccan lawyers' collective said it was going to sue Mira for racial defamation.
In a statement on Friday, Mira's employer, the Paris network of hospitals, quoted Mira as saying: "I want to present all my apologies to those who were hurt, shocked and felt insulted by the remarks that I clumsily expressed on LCI this week." Locht could not be immediately reached for comment. Inserm said on Twitter that the video of the exchange was being misinterpreted, without elaborating, and noted that the vaccine is only being trialled in Europe and Australia at present.
