Google trends show how life has changed during the coronavirus crisis
SEE ALSO: Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 174On the other hand, delivery businesses like online deliveries, manufacturers of hygiene products, specifically sanitisers, hand wash and e-commerce platforms will thrive exponentially during this crisis. According to the online advertising website WordStream, these new search habits are also greatly affecting advertisers and how they sell their products, hence the need to adjust their Pay-Per-Click (PPC) strategies during this Pandemic. As the coronavirus pandemic dominates people’s concerns, news, politics, and economy are also dominating Google searches. COVID-19 related searches are now the most popular searches on Google, far exceeding searches about other news, weather, politics, Google, Facebook, Amazon, or even pornography. A research by WordStream shows that many advertisers have been noticing less search interest for their products throughout the month of March due to COVID-19.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.To stay on top of the game, online advertisers are advised to reconsider their campaign strategies by trying out other options such as smart bidding. Google’s smart bidding strategies may help advertisers by digesting changing data and adjusting their Cost Per Click bids in real time to match their goals.
Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.