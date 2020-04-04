Google trends show how life has changed during the coronavirus crisis

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to spread all over the world and governments and businesses respond to COVID-19, people all over the world are changing almost every aspect of their day to day lives, including what they search on google. This will possibly go on for a while, probably more than 5 months-according to researchers.The latest top google trends include: How to cut own hair, how to make sour dough bread at home, how to work out at home, how to make beer at home, toilet paper delivery, how to keep kids busy, and what to watch on Netflix. Quite a number of people also asked google if there will there be a recession, considering the tough economic times that the virus is causing. These top searches reveal that a lot of businesses like barber shops, bakeries, gymnasiums, movie shops will cave in, since staying at home means consumers are spending more time streaming videos on YouTube and watching movies on Netflix. Bars and restaurants will also lose business during this pandemic after the Kenyan government ordered them to be shut down.

SEE ALSO: Japan cruise ship coronavirus cases climb to 174

On the other hand, delivery businesses like online deliveries, manufacturers of hygiene products, specifically sanitisers, hand wash and e-commerce platforms will thrive exponentially during this crisis. According to the online advertising website WordStream, these new search habits are also greatly affecting advertisers and how they sell their products, hence the need to adjust their Pay-Per-Click (PPC) strategies during this Pandemic. As the coronavirus pandemic dominates people’s concerns, news, politics, and economy are also dominating Google searches. COVID-19 related searches are now the most popular searches on Google, far exceeding searches about other news, weather, politics, Google, Facebook, Amazon, or even pornography. A research by WordStream shows that many advertisers have been noticing less search interest for their products throughout the month of March due to COVID-19.

For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper. Read Now »

To stay on top of the game, online advertisers are advised to reconsider their campaign strategies by trying out other options such as smart bidding. Google’s smart bidding strategies may help advertisers by digesting changing data and adjusting their Cost Per Click bids in real time to match their goals.

Are you suspecting that you have coronavirus? Before you rush to the hospital, do this quick easy self-assessment test. #StayHome #WashYourHands HERE.