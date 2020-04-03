EAC extends deadline for short film competition
"The EAC Short Film Competition creates a new opportunity for us to hear stories directly from the citizens on what they think we have so far achieved, the impact we have made to their world and the future EAC they want to live in," Mfumukeko added. He said key inspiration technology adoption among the youth in the region was the inspiration behind the competition. "Interested youth should upload their submissions on their personal or friends Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok accounts, include the campaign hashtag #TheEACiDeserve in their postings on digital channels and later upload the films through www.theeacideserve.com. Entrants aged between 18 to 35 years, East Africans are eligible to enter the contest where they are at liberty to use any genre to produce the video or animation, and the length should be between 30 to 59 seconds" Said Mfumukeko.
Amb. Mfumukeko added the extension of time is as a result of disruptions caused by restrictions of movement of people in the region due to safety measure implemented by the Partner States as a result of the spread of corona virus in some part of East Africa. The year-long campaign supported by the German Government through German Development Cooperation (GIZ), has several activities aimed at igniting a reflection of achievements and challenges over the past 20 years to create a new momentum that inspires citizens belief on the EAC integration efforts.
The EAC Short Film Competition is part of "The EAC i Deserve campaign". A year-long citizens' engagement campaign that creates a platform where East Africans can share their aspirations, ambitions and desires about the livelihood they wish to experience going forth. The campaign encourages all stakeholders to work together to build an economically secure and prosperous future as citizens brought together under one theme: One People, One Destiny. National sensitization activities to publicize the campaign have been carried in Nairobi, Kampala, Kigali and Bujumbura as part of the mobilization efforts to encourage citizens to take the chance to inspire the change they want to see in the region.
