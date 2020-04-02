Kenyan shilling weakens against the dollar
SEE ALSO: Kenyans abroad send home Sh21.8b ahead of festivitiesTowards end of March Governor Patrick Njoroge of Kenya’s central bank said some of the shilling’s recent weakening was caused by market misunderstanding of the regulator’s plan to boost its reserve by buying dollars from the market. The bank in March said it will buy 100 million US dollar a month between March and June to increase reserves and will also purchase a minimum $1 million from banks at prevailing rates in each deal. The bank has bought dollars in the past through open market operations, but it does not usually disclose the target amount or any other details.
