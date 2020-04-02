Survey: Closure of firms, NGOs affect domain registration

The total number of domain names between October and December last year dropped from 93,003 to 91,940, a new survey by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) revealsAccording to CA, the drop is attributed to the closure of businesses and other non-governmental institutions in the country.During the same period, the National KE-CIRT/CC detected 37.1 million cyber threats as compared to 25.2 million cyber threat events detected in the period July – September 2019.

“This was a 47.2 percent increase as compared to the previous quarter, which is attributed to an exponentially high number of malware threats detected, as demonstrated by the increased number of cyber threat advisories issued during the quarter.”The National KE-CIRT/CC analysed the cyber threat events detected and issued advisories to the affected critical information infrastructure service providers.

During the quarter under review, the National KE-CIRT/CC issued issued 16,637 advisories, which is a 2.9 percent decrease to the 17,127 advisories that were issued during the period of July – September 2019.

