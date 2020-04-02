Hyundai gets nod to build South Korea's tallest skyscraper
Hyundai signed an agreement with the defence ministry to resolve operational restrictions until the construction of the building has reached around 260 metres high, the official said, adding that the construction can be suspended should Hyundai fail to do so. The building, consisting of 105 floors, will house not only offices, but a car theme park, a hotel, a concert hall and a convention centre, according to its 2014 plan. It will be home to 18,000 employees from 30 affiliates of the conglomerate, it said at the time. Hyundai Motor said in March that it was in talks with potential investors to share additional investment costs worth about 3.7 trillion won (Sh315 billion) needed to develop its new headquarters, following a call by US hedge fund Elliott Management Corp to drop the controversial project.
Hyundai Motor is trying to rebound from its sixth consecutive annual profit declines, while accelerating its investments in future technologies. Hyundai said it "will continue to work closely with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to proceed with the project in compliance with the administrative procedures".
