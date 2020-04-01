Sh100m processor boost for dairy farmers

Embu Governor Martin Wambora on a motorcycle donated by the Ministry of Agriculture to Mburugu Dairy Cooperative Society in Embu North sub-county. [Joseph Muchiri, Standard]

Embu county government has set aside Sh100 million for construction of milk processor to improve production.The money is part of the Sh6.7 billion supplementary budget passed by the county assembly recently. The plant will be constructed in Ugweri, according to governor Martin Wambora. He noted that the processor will boost farmers' earnings while creating jobs. He said the project was part of value addition efforts aimed at stabilising the dairy sector. "The county government chose to set up the plant at Ugweri because of its proximity to areas that produces most of the milk used in the county. The plant will process long life milk, fresh milk, yoghurt, mala, ghee and butter,” said Wambora. Wambora said dairy industry in the county has expanded rapidly in recent years due to the rising demand for processed milk that is being driven by a growing middle class.

The plant, to be constructed on 3.5-acres, will have the capacity process 48,000 litres of milk daily, Wambora said. Wambora revealed that the county government will deploy equipment for Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) and Extended Shelf Life (ESL). “The state-of-the-art facility will utilise the most current technology in the market to ensure quality products,” Wambora added.

