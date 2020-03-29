Tech firm offers retailers three months free access to e-commerce platform

Software developer Compulynx has invited retailers to sell products on its e-commerce platform free of charge for the next three months. CompuLynx Chief Executive Sailesh Savani said that the move was prompted by the economic disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen businesses lose foot traffic due to a partial lockdown meant to stem the spread of the virus. The online shopping platform will enable any retailer regardless of size to become an online store and continue providing convenient services to their consumers.

Customers can easily navigate to purchase products ranging from groceries, beverages, snacks, personal care and baby items, home appliances, among others. Retailers and businesses that had not previously adopted e-commerce were caught flat-footed by the disruption caused by Covid-19. Sailesh Savani, the Founder and CEO of CompuLynx noted the challenges faced by most retailers at this time of crisis.

He added that the platform would help businesses meet growing customer demand and also ensure brand loyalty as customers would not forget about their favourite retailers. “CompuLynx recognizes the pressure on retailers and strives to provide innovative solutions during these unprecedented times. We want to make life easier for retailers and their customers as they seek to promote social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Kenya,” he said.

The platform is powered by Compulynx's cloud-based Next Generation Retail Suite(NEXX) and Savani said that the 3-month period will be a "trial" after which interested retailers could opt to purchase the system. CompuLynx partnered with web hosting services provider Kenya Websites Experts to roll out the Nexx e-commerce platform. Savani added that the implementation of the web and mobile application is easy and seamless and can take between a few hours to a couple of days depending on the size of stock a retail business wants to sell online. “All that a business needs to do, is to submit data of what items to sell online,” he said.

