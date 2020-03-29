Why it is important to follow government directives in war against coronavirus
Educational Impact: The pandemic has affected educational systems worldwide, leading to the widespread closures of schools and universities including in Kenya. Countrywide school closures have affected millions of learners due to COVID-19. Sports: Several major sporting events including interschool games and sports have been cancelled or postponed. Solutions: With the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, all citizens including learners should follow government directives including hand washing, staying at home and social distancing.
On the part of the government, it should stop this hide and seek game of imposing a curfew from 7pm to 5am. It is cheaper to prevent the coronavirus by deliberately imposing a total lockdown like now! The government should not wait until things get out of control to start looking for help from partners.
The writer is the Director, Light School Uriri.
