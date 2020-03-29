Why it is important to follow government directives in war against coronavirus

The 2019–20 coronavirus pandemic has had far-reaching consequences beyond the spread of the disease and efforts to quarantine it. As the pandemic spreads around the globe and Kenya in particular, concerns have shifted from supply-side to decreased business in the services sector.Supply shortages especially on food, soap, and sanitisers are expected to affect several sectors due to panic buying, increased usage of goods to fight the pandemic, and disruption to factories and logistics. Currently, there are widespread reports of supply shortages of pharmaceuticals, food commodities, soap and sanitiser with many areas seeing panic buying and consequent shortages of food and other essential grocery items. The technology industry, in particular, has been seen as a savior as demand shifts to online and mobile money transfers and transactions for goods and commodities. The demand for personal protection equipment has risen 100-fold, according to WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom. The demand witnessed has led to an increase in prices of up to twenty times the normal price and also induced delays in the supply of medical items for four to six months.

Educational Impact: The pandemic has affected educational systems worldwide, leading to the widespread closures of schools and universities including in Kenya. Countrywide school closures have affected millions of learners due to COVID-19. Sports: Several major sporting events including interschool games and sports have been cancelled or postponed. Solutions: With the uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, all citizens including learners should follow government directives including hand washing, staying at home and social distancing.

On the part of the government, it should stop this hide and seek game of imposing a curfew from 7pm to 5am. It is cheaper to prevent the coronavirus by deliberately imposing a total lockdown like now! The government should not wait until things get out of control to start looking for help from partners.

The writer is the Director, Light School Uriri.

