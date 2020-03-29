Ecobank Kenya waives mobile money transfer fees

Ecobank Kenya Limited says it has waived transfer fees for its mobile app and mobile money wallets. This is in addition to the bank’s normal zero-rated fees on balance enquiry and airtime top-up through the Ecobank mobile app.The lender said it has installed hand sanitizers in its branches and offices for use by customers and staff. It said it continues to sensitise staff and customers on Covid-19 in line with the Kenya Bankers Association and the Ministry of Health guidelines. It has adopted a ‘work from home’ framework for employees, “to ensure minimum exposure while still guaranteeing customer experience for clients”. Ecobank Kenya Managing Director and Regional Executive Central, Eastern and Southern Africa, Cheikh Travaly said that in line with the Central Bank of Kenya guidelines issued on March 18, 2020, the bank welcomes case by case review of requests by customers whose repayment of loans may be affected by their individual circumstances as a result of the pandemic. "These are unprecedented times and we are committed to working within our control to ensure the wel-lbeing of our staff, customers and community. We will update our measures as developments continue to evolve,” Travaly said.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.