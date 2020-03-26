Real estate remains most preferred asset for investment across the continent, says Knight Frank report
SEE ALSO :Why 2019 is a year real estate would like to forgetThere about 500 co-working operations across African markets, 80 per cent of which have come up over the past two years according to the report. African countries Knight Frank Managing Director for the Middle East and Africa James Lewis said the sector continues to grow as evidenced by the increase in prime real estate demand across African countries.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Improvements in infrastructure and monetary integration are expected to result in the key cities in Africa developing as global business hubs, he noted. “Real estate remains the most preferred asset for investment across the continent for investors in their hunt for yield. We anticipate a period of market correction and stabilisation in a majority of the markets in the short term but remarkable growth in the long term as Africa continues to grow,” said Lewis.
SEE ALSO :Birds of paradiseKnight Frank Kenya Managing Director Ben Woodhams noted that Nairobi has remained a major commercial hub and a favourite location for multinationals looking for regional headquarters. This will see the capital city continue to see global occupier trends such as co-working and flexible spaces. “The growth in the number of international developers and funds has led to increased segmentation among investors, with focus on specific asset classes including hospitality and affordable housing sectors and student housing,” said Woodhams.
