Business lessons from mother nature

“Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better,” Albert Einstein said.Nature is the ultimate classroom on all areas of life, and the lessons are free of charge for anyone who is willing to observe and learn. Plenty of innovative companies are turning to Mother Nature for solutions. Nature is also one of the best teachers when it comes to finance. Spend time in nature and observe and here are some of the things you’ll soon learn:

Nature is about survival for the fittest. Only the species which readily adapt to change are fit to survive. Species which don’t adapt to their changing environment will soon die and go extinct...just like the dinosaurs. This is the same in the world of money and business. You must always be ready to adapt your skills or product to the market’s needs. If you’re employed, you should always look for ways to advance your skills and learn any new trends in your profession. This will give you a competitive advantage over your colleagues and could lead to promotions and even an exciting new career path for you. In business, many new entrepreneurs worry about creating perfect solutions. Instead, create the minimal viable model and subject it to your respective market condition.

You will face failure and many unexpected situations, and you must fine-tune your service or product to the demands of the market. Remember, you can only beat your competitors by listening and responding to your customers’ needs.

Nature rewards performance. There is no special treatment for any creature, be it a lion or a deer. The same is true in the world of business. Don’t expect favours just from gender, caste or relationships. Similarly, avoid rewarding or promoting employees based on anything other than performance. Many companies have lost revenue just because of giving undue responsibility and credit to family members and friends. For instance, don’t give your brother who has no relative experience the position of manager in your business just because of your family ties. Let him work his way up and earn the position.Although nature is magical, everything in nature takes time to happen. Even things which seem sudden are a result of a gradual process. With time, even a small mustard seed can grow into a huge tree. In business and professional life, have patience and trust the process. Plant your seed on fertile ground, nurture the seedling, and watch it grow into the tree of your dreams. In business, this can mean re-investing and looking for capital injection from investors. If you’re employment nurturing your financial goals can mean going for further education, advancing your skills, or having a mentor.

All things are connected. This is one of the four fundamental laws of ecology. In the ecosphere when something affects one organism, it necessarily affects all of them. In the world of business, you must pay attention to the changes around you and how they might affect your business, either positively or negatively. This will help you mitigate losses and increase profits.Nature doesn’t care about yesterday or tomorrow. It exists in the ever-present moment. Although learning from the past and making plans for the future is important, never lose focus on the present moment. After all, it is the present moment which will create your soon-to-be past and future.

For instance, don’t wait for tomorrow so as to start offering better services or products, start doing it now. In your job do your best in every assigned task- which will probably soon see you promoted and earning more money.Every creature in nature knows its survival is important. Animals that are often preyed upon have developed defence mechanisms such as camouflage, speed and moving in groups to save their lives when a predator strikes. Like previously stated, nature is all about survival for the fittest. In business or the corporate world, you must work hard to ensure that you survive and grow. If anyone tries to smother your growth instead of giving up, do everything in your power to fight back and survive.Nature isn’t wasteful. Everything has utility and is recycled into use. For instance, when leaves fall off a tree, some are collected by birds to build their nests, some are food for animals and bugs, while others decompose to sustain more life. Similarly, you should strive to reduce wastage in both your personal and professional life to save more money. Some simple tips to help avoid wastage both at home and in the office include: turn off appliances when not in use, turn off unnecessary lights, avoid printing paper when e-notes would do, don’t leave taps running, recycle reusable containers, and stop using disposable plates and cups.

