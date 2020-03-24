Kenya Airways gives free ticket from New York
SEE ALSO :It’s make or break year for KQ as State takeover set for take-offKQ temporarily suspended all international passenger services effective on Wednesday until further notice. The national airline continues to operate cargo flights particularly to offer emergency services and much-needed supplies. In the meantime, its domestic flights to Mombasa and Kisumu remain operational.
KCPE and KCSE delay fears as coronavirus disrupts calendar - The StandardLow cost carrier Jambojet earlier last week suspended Rwanda and Uganda flights, following the virus. It also scaled down local routes due to low passenger numbers.
As our last flight departs JFK today, we are offering one-way complimentary tickets to Nairobi, to Kenyan citizens in urgent need. Please contact our team on +1(866)5369224 for more information. *All passengers will be subjected to entry/screening procedures instituted by the MOH pic.twitter.com/LNmUbpVGGY— Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) March 24, 2020
