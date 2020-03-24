Kenya Airways gives free ticket from New York

Kenya Airways on Tuesday offered complimentary tickets to Kenyan citizens from New York to Nairobi, being its last temporary flight from America following the outbreak of Covid-19.KQ announced on Monday that it will give complimentary one way tickets to Kenyan citizens from JF Kennedy Airport to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday 6am American time. The tickets were given on Tuesday on first come first serve basis. All passengers were subjected to entry and screening procedures instituted by the Kenya’s Ministry of Health.

KQ temporarily suspended all international passenger services effective on Wednesday until further notice. The national airline continues to operate cargo flights particularly to offer emergency services and much-needed supplies. In the meantime, its domestic flights to Mombasa and Kisumu remain operational.

As our last flight departs JFK today, we are offering one-way complimentary tickets to Nairobi, to Kenyan citizens in urgent need. Please contact our team on +1(866)5369224 for more information. *All passengers will be subjected to entry/screening procedures instituted by the MOH pic.twitter.com/LNmUbpVGGY — Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) March 24, 2020

Low cost carrier Jambojet earlier last week suspended Rwanda and Uganda flights, following the virus. It also scaled down local routes due to low passenger numbers.

