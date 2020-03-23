Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua shocks boda boda, tuk tuk operators

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (Photo: Courtesy)

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has enforced stringent measures with far economic implications to keep coronavirus on a check.

Mutua’s measures widely affect the transport industry with a ban on boda boda, tuk tuk. Miraa business will also be affected in new directive to be implemented from Wednesday.

“After several virtual meetings with members of the Machakos County Security team, the Coronavirus Cabinet Subcommittee, and other stakeholders, we have taken the following decisions to further protect our people from the spread of the Coronavirus,” announced Mutua on his Facebook page.

“Social distancing is critical if we are to avoid Wananchi from getting infected. There is no way a boda boda rider is safe from being infected by a sick passenger and thereafter infecting hundreds. Therefore, ?from Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 5 am, no Boda Bodas, Maruti or TUK TUKS will be allowed to operate in Machakos County for the next two weeks,” he added

“We cannot pretend we are keeping the required social distance and still riding on Boda Bodas where the separation between the rider and passenger is zero to 1 mm.”

Mutua however said his government will waive all tax charges to Boda Bodas, Maruti and Tuk Tuks for the rest of the calendar year.

Further the county banned groupings of more than three people and staff will also work in shifts. The county also scrapped office meetings saying all staff meetings and departmental meetings will now be conducted virtually, using the internet and social media.

Other measures include sanitizing all markets and banning of market days to reduce movement from one town to another.

He called upon all Machakos residents above the age of 65 years old to restrict movement, stay at home and avoid mixing with young people and children - especially those who had just migrated from the cities and towns.

“Anyone defying these directives that are being made for the social good of all will be viewed as enemies of the people and a danger to society. Matters of health are critical and we have no time for back and forth.”

