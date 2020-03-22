Lobby wants CS to revoke sugar import licences
SEE ALSO :Big relief for dairy farmers as Munya increases prices by Sh6The farmers ‘representatives who spoke as Kenya Sugar Millers Association (Kesma), are backed the proposals by the National Sugar Task Force Report to curb cheap imports from Comesa. Physical checks in some supermarkets revealed that while the sugar packaged in the supermarket brands retailed at between Sh106 to Sh115 a kilo, local ones sold at Sh130 Supermarket shelves
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.The locally branded Sony, Chemelil, Mumias, Nzoia were evidently missing in the market including on supermarket shelves and shops. “They are rarely found in shelves nowadays because of the shortage of supplies and costs. Directorate should tell us where the sugar they brand comes from,” Okoth argued
SEE ALSO :Why locusts are here to stayUnion officials claimed some supermarkets stocked sugar branded in their names - whose manufacturers can’t be traced. “The supermarkets don’t own or produce sugar. So it means they package imports or sugar produced elsewhere which if not checked can compromise quality,” argued Atyang Kesma Chairman Jayanti Patel said imports were to blame for poor pricing of local sugar, and welcomed the new measures to curb the influx of cheap imports into Kenya. Increased imports have seen the factory price drop at Sh4,366 from previous Sh4,662 for a 50-kilo bag. In its report last year, Sugar Directorate placed the price of branded sugar such as Khetias, Raha, Economy, Nutrimeal, Tumaini, Shivling, Tuskys Sugar, 5 Star, Naivas sugar, Choppies at Sh106 per kilo.
SEE ALSO :Join hands to bring locust invasion under control
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.