Coronavirus hits tourism industry on Kenya's coast
SEE ALSO :Kenyan hotel turns to Ethiopia for Christmas businessKenya banned entry on Sunday to people travelling from any country with reported coronavirus cases for 30 days, with the exception of Kenyan citizens and foreigners with residence permits, who will have to undergo a period of self-quarantine. Kenya reported its first case of coronavirus a week ago and now has seven confirmed cases. Curio traders said the situation felt worse than the years from 2012 to 2015 when visitor numbers fell after a spate of attacks claimed by Somalia’s al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab, which wants Kenya to pull its troops out of Somalia.
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.“Just look around, no one else here but you and me. This virus it seems has doomed us and sadly after leaving here, mouths are waiting for us back home to feed them,” Safari Juma, a curio trader, told Reuters in Mombasa.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.