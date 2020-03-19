From food to tech, coronavirus to spur urban planning rethink
For More of This and Other Stories, Grab Your Copy of the Standard Newspaper.Authorities are also likely to more closely monitor vector-borne diseases such as dengue fever, which are shifting due to climate change, and impose limits on the types and numbers of live animals in traditional markets, he said. Coronaviruses are zoonotic diseases - meaning they are passed from animals to humans - and the rapid pace of deforestation and urbanisation are major factors in the spread of these diseases in Asia, health experts say. Authorities in China said they would tighten supervision of traditional markets in the cities. In Singapore, which has among the fastest ageing populations in the world, engaging with older people was key as the coronavirus has a higher mortality rate among seniors. Food security More than two-thirds of the global population is forecast to live in urban areas by 2050 - up from 56 per cent today, according to the United Nations. With cities battling worsening climate-change effects, planners also have to balance competing demands for land. China hurriedly built 16 makeshift hospitals in Wuhan, the city at the centre of the coronavirus epidemic, to handle the load. In Hong Kong, some public housing blocks were requisitioned for quarantine facilities, while in Italy authorities in Genoa are converting a ferry to a hospital boat. “Planners may consider leaving small parcels of strategic urban land available, in case temporary medical facilities or housing need to be set up,” said Matthews. Alongside, authorities will also need to consider the issue of food security amidst lockdowns and closed borders, he said. “Food security is a huge issue because cities do not tend to produce their food,” he said. Singapore, which imports more than 90 per cent of its food, is encouraging more local production, for example. Perhaps, more importantly, planners will have to consider the impact of widening wealth inequality, with millions of homeless people and those living in slums at greater risk of contracting disease, said Annie Wilkinson, a research fellow at the Institute of Development Studies, a UK think-tank.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.