High Court orders Keroche to pay KRA Sh500m in 30 days
SEE ALSO :KRA nets Sh628 billion in half-year collectionsThe court certified Keroche’s application as urgent and the brewery was issued with a temporary stay of the tribunals order pending the hearing and determination of the application for stay. The court further ordered that Keroche’s application for stay to be mentioned on March 16. During the mention, KRA requested to be heard in opposition of the application for stay. After the hearing, the court also ordered that there shall be a stay of further enforcement of any collection of taxes ensuing from the decision of TAT in Tax Appeal Tribunal.
The Standard: Mr President, time to boost economyThe TAT was directed to furnish the typed copies of the judgement to all the parties within 48 hours and typed proceedings within seven (7) days from day of the court hearing. The appellant was also ordered to file and serve its record of appeal within 30 days from the date of the court hearing.
SEE ALSO :Top KRA officials to lose contractsThe case will be mentioned on April 23.
Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.