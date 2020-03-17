Coronavirus: Alternatives to physical meetings
Skype for Business gives you worked-in-texting, which lets you talk in security or gathering with record exchange. Skype for business likewise offers you with inherent texting that enables you to talk in a group or protection with document exchange 2. Zoom Zoom is one of the most popular options and allows you to start or join face-to-face video calls with up to 100 people. It also has several handy features including screen-sharing, group messaging and the option to share photos, web and Google Drive, Dropbox or Box files. Zoom is free to download on both the Google Play Store and App Store. 3. Microsoft Teams Microsoft Teams has a host of helpful features to make working with your team as easy as possible while at home. Unfortunately, the app crashed earlier this week due to a surge in use, but appears to be back up and running now. 4. BlueJeans It enables you to share your most recent online presentations, archives and video cuts, visit with associates, record online meetings for playback whenever 5. TrueConf TrueConf is one of the simple to-utilize teleconferencing tools which is completely perfect with Windows 7/8/10. With it, you're ready to host online meetings with up to 250 members. Aside from facilitating online meetings, it enables you to schedule online meetings by arranging a date and members. Keep in mind that it's conceivable to turn on the recording highlight joins by this teleconferencing tool to record video of the procedures.
