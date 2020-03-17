Coronavirus: Alternatives to physical meetings

However, businesses have to go on, as some are very integral to the survival of other dependent industries. For example, the telecommunications sector cannot afford to close completely. If a newsroom gave a holiday to all its staff, the country would be in the dark.

In case your organisation has to hold a meeting, here are some tools you can use to teleconference or mass manage staff and achieve goals.

1. Skype (Skype for business)

Arguably the most common tool for teleconferencing worldwide. Skype for Business is a teleconference tool created by Microsoft to assist simplify the way how you work together with your collaborators.

Its free arrangement enables 10 members to show up in the video gathering, while its two paid procedures give you the ability to have and go to a video meeting that comprises of 250 members.

With the spread of the novel Coronavirus, lots of companies and corporations have advised employees to work from home.

Skype for Business gives you worked-in-texting, which lets you talk in security or gathering with record exchange.

Skype for business likewise offers you with inherent texting that enables you to talk in a group or protection with document exchange

2. Zoom

Zoom is one of the most popular options and allows you to start or join face-to-face video calls with up to 100 people.

It also has several handy features including screen-sharing, group messaging and the option to share photos, web and Google Drive, Dropbox or Box files.

Zoom is free to download on both the Google Play Store and App Store.

3. Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams has a host of helpful features to make working with your team as easy as possible while at home.

Unfortunately, the app crashed earlier this week due to a surge in use, but appears to be back up and running now.

4. BlueJeans

It enables you to share your most recent online presentations, archives and video cuts, visit with associates, record online meetings for playback whenever

5. TrueConf

TrueConf is one of the simple to-utilize teleconferencing tools which is completely perfect with Windows 7/8/10.

With it, you're ready to host online meetings with up to 250 members.

Aside from facilitating online meetings, it enables you to schedule online meetings by arranging a date and members. Keep in mind that it's conceivable to turn on the recording highlight joins by this teleconferencing tool to record video of the procedures.

