Why Mudavadi is fuming at Western Kenya as 2027 vote nears

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in Kisumu on November 9, 2026. [Daniel Ogendo, Standard]

Why is Musalia Mudavadi angry? The Prime CS is throwing up uncharacteristic tantrums in public. He is speaking with a sense of monarchical entitlement, like an irritated owner of people. He has told Western Kenya indigenes to quit auditing President William Ruto’s 2022 electoral promises to them. That they do not deserve anything from Ruto, “because you did not vote for this government!”

“Where were you when we made Ruto the president? Stop blaming Musalia for Ruto’s (failed) promises. Why do you think that Ruto should develop this region? What did you do for him? Where were you when I was telling you that he would win the election; and you refused to listen to me? No! Stop it!” he is saying.