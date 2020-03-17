Lands offices and registries to remain closed

Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Faridah Karoney (Photo, Courtesy)

The Ministry of Lands announced that all lands offices and registries in the country will remain closed for 30 days.In compliance with the Presidential Directive on the management and mitigation of Coronavirus (COVID-19), the ministry has scaled down operations beginning Tuesday, March 17. The directive also affect services at the Survey of Kenya Headquarters in Ruaraka Nairobi.In a bid to protect staff and members of the general public, the closure is intended to protract consultations and design measures to protect staff and members of the general public.

SEE ALSO :The Trump year and his escapades

The ministry of lands joins many other government parastatals and those in the private sector to minimise operations in a bid to counter the spread of the novel Coronavirus. The Kenya Revenue Authority has also encouraged filing taxes online. Different platforms have been developed to provide tax services for Domestic Taxes and all frequently requested taxes, Custom related taxes and Supply Chain Management or E-Procurement. The Counties Pension Fund (CPF) Group has also suspended all forms travel outside the country with meetings scheduled to take place outside CPF headquarters and branch networks as well as participation in stakeholders’ and partners’ events until further notice.

The Standard: Mr President, time to boost economy Read Now »

CPF Group said it will be scaling down operations beginning Tuesday in order to minimize the chances of exposure to the novel coronavirus for staff, members and stakeholders. Many institutions of higher learning have resorted to online and distant learning following the Presidential directive to close down schools, universities and other tertiary institutions, in a rush to cover course outlines.

SEE ALSO :Jubilee dumps Sonko as assault charges loom

Currently the reported cases of Coronavirus positive patients in Kenya is three.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.