Construction delays hit Sh380m Bachuma Livestock Export Zone

Civil works at the Sh380 million Bachuma Livestock Export Processing Zone in Taita Taveta County has resumed after delays in construction.Construction of the project began in 2015 but faced delays. It is located along Mombasa-Nairobi highway near Maungu Township. Coast Regional Commissioner, John Elungata who was on a supervision tour of the facility expressed his displeasure at the slow pace so far. “We have come here on a fact finding mission since this project is moving at a slow pace and taking ages to finish,” said Elungata. Elungata who is the chairman of the Coast Regional Development Implementation Coordination Committee (RDICC) expressed disappointment wondering why a project which aimed at improving livelihoods at rural level was taking too long to complete. Once complete, the project is expected to enhance disease prevention and control through the veterinary quarantine stations ’. Director of Veterinary Services Dr Hesbon Awando said the project is now progressing well and is in its final stage of implementation.

