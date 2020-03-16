County’s Sh200m to boost farming

Kakamega Deputy Governor Philip Kutima, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Senator Cleophas Malala hand over subsidised farm input to farmers in Eshisiru, Kakamega County. [Mumo Munuve]

The County Government of Kakamega has set aside Sh200 million to enable farmers to access high quality subsidised fertilisers, maize seeds and other farm inputs.Speaking while officially rolling out this year’s county farm input programme yesterday, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya cautioned farmers against selling the subsidised farm inputs to neighbouring counties, saying that would undermine his government’s food security strategies. “Agriculture, more so food security, is the backbone of our nation and that is why devolved units have embraced and prioritised hunger eradication. It is, therefore, wise to use the resources provided,” said Mr Oparanya.The county boss told farmers to be on the lookout and make timely reports to relevant authorities concerning cases of desert locusts’ invasion locally. Speaking during the event in Eshisiru, Oparanya urged farmers to cooperate with the county government to ensure the locusts menace was controlled. “We are adequately prepared to tackle locust invasion with the right equipment, including planes, pesticides and well-equipped personnel,” he said.

The governor also launched a World Bank-funded Climate Smart Agriculture programme meant to boost fisheries, poultry and maize production in the county. Through the initiative, World Bank has pumped in approximately Sh100 million to improve fish farming projects in Shinyalu, Murenga and Inaya dams in Likuyani and Butere respectively. The governor said the county had set aside Sh200 million for agricultural projects to ensure food security. During the event, the county boss handed over a Sh53 million cheque from the Climate Smart project to beneficiaries from six wards of Malava, Navakholo and Lurambi. He said this year, each ward would receive 100,000 bags of fertiliser, adding that Kenya Seed Company would bring in more to cater for the needs of farmers.

