The dilemma that is the 20,000 traders in Kisii town’s streets
Mr Ongwae has already issued an executive order for all buildings, including government structures, to be repainted in the next 30 days. Kisii urban engineer Harun Oyaro said the municipality board has received Sh164 million from the Word Bank to go towards infrastructure development. "All the projects funded in this programme are priority-based and have been designed to create immediate, positive impact on the people."
The county government had hoped that construction of a Sh204 million Daraja Mbili market would have helped decongest the town, but its delayed completion continues to hinder the devolved unit's plans. The market was designed to accommodate 700 traders and another 7,000 customers, porters, transporters, suppliers and attendants.
County Commissioner Stephen Kehara said the contractor has been paid Sh145 million, adding that the project is 80 per cent complete. A committee chaired by Public Service Executive Edina Kangwana will also have to find space to accommodate more than 4,000 vehicles expected during the celebrations. There are plans to improve Getembe, Nyanchwa and Kisii primary schools' playgrounds to be used for parking. Walter Kiyondi, a traders' representative, urged the county government to repossess land in the centre of town that was acquired illegally. "They must create an alternative. Let them open up the filthy and abandoned backstreets as well as improve on infrastructure within the central business district if indeed they intend to decongest the town," said Mr Kiyondi.
