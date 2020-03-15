Tobiko: ASAL counties crucial in Big Four

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko during the consultative forum in Narok. [Robert Kiplagat, Standard]

The government has tipped about 30 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) counties to play a critical role in achieving President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda in manufacturing and food security.Speaking during the closure of a three-day consultative forum towards sustainable development by the ASAL counties in realisation of the President’s agenda held at a Narok hotel, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko said the arid counties had huge potential in transforming the country’s economy. “There is no other well-endowed region in this country than ASAL counties. They are rich in land mass, livestock keeping, bee keeping, minerals, and what is needed is a revamp through prudent leadership and the devolved units,” said Mr Tobiko. Mr Tobiko, however, challenged governors in the 29 ASAL counties to focus on processing industries to boost the economic activities of pastoral communities. “Without the ASAL counties, the Big Four agenda will remain a mirage. In order to realise its full potential, the counties should do their part,” he said.

SEE ALSO :After Uhuru decision on housing, state must listen to people more

The CS called on governors to partner with non-state actors, such as civil society, to marshall funds to support sustainable projects in their respective areas so as to realise industrial development.

Do not miss out on the latest news. Join the Standard Digital Telegram channel HERE.