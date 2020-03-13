Coronavirus in Kenya: ‘This is not the time to make abnormal profits’

With Kenya confirming the first coronavirus case on her soil, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned traders that “This is not the time to make abnormal profits by charging abnormal prices”.He appealed to the business community to exercise "reasonable behaviour" in terms of pricing of goods. The Government has however not yet set price limits for goods. “All events that are of a huge public nature” have been cancelled following the development. The confirmation of the virus in the country is likely to trigger a rush for hand sanitisers, protective masks and stockpiling of groceries and other food items as has happened in Australia.

“All public gatherings meetings, games, events, church crusades have been suspended. Churches can have services as long as they have hand sanitisers and/or hand washing stations at entry points. Schools will remain open but inter-school games are cancelled,” said CS Kagwe. Public transport service providers have also been directed to ensure that there are hand sanitisers in their vehicles for passengers to use upon entry and exit. The Government will also offer training to public transport service providers on prevention and safety measures.

On March 12, the Ministry of Health said it is ready to deal with coronavirus infections that may arise. Appearing before both the Senate and the National Assembly health committees, CS Kagwe said a 300-bed ward has been set aside at the Kenyatta University Research and Referral Hospital. He also added that an 11-bed isolation unit at the Kenyatta National Hospital and a 120-bed ward at the Mbagathi Hospital have also been prepared. Some drugs and therapies have been recommended by experts and some drugs found to have the potential to defeat the novel coronavirus (covid-19). Countries so far affected in Africa are Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, DRC, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Tunisia, and Kenya. Most of the cases in Africa involve foreigners or citizens returning from Europe. Kenya’s patient zero is a student who had travelled from Ohio USA, via London, to Nairobi on March 5. Kagwe said the lady tested positive on March 12 after taking herself to hospital. The woman also gave details of everyone she had been in contact with since she landed in the country. Kagwe said she had been isolated at Kenyatta National Hospital and was stable. "The government has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient... who is stable," said Health CS Kagwe. Kenya, which is dependent on imports from China and other Asian countries, has already started to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic with disruptions to the supply chain.

