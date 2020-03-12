African Airlines urged to co-operate in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak
He blamed the disparity in profitability largely on a higher operation environment in fuel costs that constitute 30 to 40 percent and astronomical taxes. "Add to that the fact that traffic is very thin in Africa where poverty cuts the majority of the population out of air travel," he said. Mr Berthe urged African Airlines to take advantage of the lowest fuel prices since 1991 in the wake of the Coronavirus, the only advantage spawned by the epidemic. "It is a double tragedy in a situation where the market share has been on the decline from 40 per cent in the 1990s to a paltry 20 per cent at the moment, courtesy of increased non-African airline flights out of Africa that today constitute 80 per cent. He said the unfolding scenario was tantamount to marginalisation of the African airlines in the international scene.
Noting that 22 per cent of African air travellers were flying through hubs outside the continent, Mr Berthé called for greater co-operation and coordinated flight schedules among African Airlines.to address the anomaly. Mr Berthe said trade between African states was less than 16 per cent, a phenomenon not healthy for inter African air connectivity. He said Africa was projected to be one of the fastest-growing markets - accounting for 334 million passengers by 2037.
